Have you ever wanted to customize the color of your car in a 3D environment before your purchase? All you will need is an Apple Vision Pro and Nvidia’s new software when it launches.

Announced at Nvidia GTC, Nvidia’s Omniverse Cloud APIs (application programming interfaces) will be capable of sending “Universal Scene Descriptions (OpenUSD)” to Apple Vision Pros, allowing users to manipulate and change 3D experiences.

OpenUSDs are a type of “scene” that can be sent through Nvidia’s Graphics Delivery Network, to easily turn it into a 3D environment. From here, users can change things with an AI-driven tool.

“This is a game-changer for enterprise users and will be quickly taken advantage of in the retail space,” said Rolf Illenberger, founder and CEO of VRdirect, a software company specializing in virtual reality solutions for enterprise businesses, with a user base that includes Nestle, Siemens, Lufthansa and Porsche, just to name a few.

Rev Lebaredian, the vice president of simulation at Nvidia says “Apple Vision Pro is the first untethered device which allows for enterprise customers to realize their work without compromise.”

“Just like when Apple launched its device and Apple fanatics helped build out the hype cycle, the involvement of Nvidia, one of Wall Street’s hottest names, will only add to the buzz around the VR space and its possibilities — especially around enterprise users, some of which could potentially be clients VRdirect has been working with for years,” he adds.

