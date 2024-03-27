Apple released revised versions of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 with an updated build number of 21E237, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. Interestingly, no one seems to know how they differ from the previous build number.

The revised updates are available for all iPhone and iPad models that are compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, but they can only be installed via the Finder app on macOS and the Apple Devices or iTunes apps on Windows at this time. As noted by MacRumors, Apple hasn’t made the new builds available over the air in the Settings app on the iPhone and iPad.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related