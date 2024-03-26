Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9to5Mac: The Chinese media is reporting that Apple is buying AI services from local tech giant Baidu.

° From AppleInsider: Third-party Apple TV remotes no longer working for some after the tvOS 17.4 update.

° From 9to5Mac: The Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit against basically complains that “iPhones are cool,” says one lawyer.

° From Bloomberg: Apple CEO Tim Cook says artificial intelligence is fundamental to the company’s recycling efforts.

° From iMore: Someone combined the iPad mini and the Mac Studio into a desktop dock.

° From Apple: Apple has added a “Why Upgrade” section to its website, which is aimed at encouraging customers with older iPhones to upgrade to a newer model.

° From the Riverfront Times: A pair of AirPods and what lawyers say was some shoddy police work resulted in an innocent middle-class Ferguson family having their front door smashed in by the St. Louis County (Missouri) SWAT team last May.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Eric Bolden, Marty Jencius, and Jim Rea discuss the hacking of a panel member’s Instagram account, along with what appeared to be an attack on his Facebook account.

