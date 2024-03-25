Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From AppleInsider: With the earliest possible trial date start likely in late 2026, analysts are generally nonplussed by the Department of Justice omnibus antitrust suit and are telling investors to stick with Apple.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s first store in Canada with a dedicated pickup station is now open.

° From 9to5Mac: iFixit has praised Apple’s diagnostic tool for DIY repairs.

° From Cult of Mac: Steve Jobs’ business card bearing the signature of the Apple cofounder himself sold at auction for an amazing value: over $180,000. This is supposedly the most ever paid for a signed business card.

° From azcentral: Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined 15 other state and district attorney generals and the U.S. Justice Department in filing a lawsuit against Apple accusing the company of attempted monopolization of smartphone markets.

° From the Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple is continuing to look for partners in generative AI technologies — including China’s Baidu.

° From MacVoices Live!: The latest episode focuses on the Memory Card Case by JJC, a secure, durable, safe place to organize and store your SD and MicroSD memory cards that are used in cameras, video cameras, home security gear, and the like.

