On March 21, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it had filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple.

According to Reuters, Apple has been hit with a flurry of new consumer lawsuits accusing the iPhone maker of monopolizing the smartphone market, piggybacking the lawsuit filed by the DOJ and 15 states last week. At least three proposed class actions have been filed since Friday in and New Jersey federal courts by iPhone owners who claim Apple inflated the cost of its products through anticompetitive conduct.



Regarding the DOJ lawsuit, in a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple said the lawsuit is “wrong on the facts and the law,” and the company vowed to “vigorously defend” itself:

From the statement: At Apple, we innovate every day to make technology people love—designing products that work seamlessly together, protect people’s privacy and security, and create a magical experience for our users. This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets. If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple—where hardware, software, and services intersect. It would also set a dangerous precedent, empowering government to take a heavy hand in designing people’s technology. We believe this lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law, and we will vigorously defend against it.

