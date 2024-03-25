In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s preparing to roll out a new system dubbed “Presto” that allows retail store staffers to wirelessly update the software on an iPhones without taking them out of their packaging.

This will be great for folks who have just bought a new iPhone and pick it up at an Apple retail store. The smartphone can be updated to the latest version of iOS, so buyers don’t have to do an immediate update when they get home.

Gurman says Presto “looks a bit like a metal cubby for shoes” and relies on MagSafe and other wireless technologies. He says it should start rolling out widely across the U.S. next month as Apple’s wants to have it in all U.S. retail stores by early summer,

This info from Gurman is from the free edition of “Power On”. If you like it, consider subscribing to Bloomberg.com—you’ll receive the newsletter earlier and get exclusive access to a Q&A section.

