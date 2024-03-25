Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, which contains several bug fixes. According to Apple’s release notes: this update provides bug fixes for your Mac, including:

– USB hubs connected to external displays may not be recognized

– Copy protected Audio Unit plug-ins designed for professional music apps may not open or pass validation

– Apps that include Java may quit unexpectedly

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

