Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of March 18-22.

° Apple opened its Apple Jing’an retail store, located near Jing’an Temple and Jing’an Park in Shanghai, on March 21.

° Apple is talking with Google about integrating its Gemini AI engine into the iPhone as part of iOS 18, “setting the stage for a blockbuster agreement that would shake up the AI industry,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Apple is in the top five of out-of-home advertising spenders.

° The iPhone 15 Pro range helps spur sales of premium smartphones in New Zealand.

° The iPhone now has 52.6% of Australia’s smartphone market.

° Steve Wozniak has won the latest round in a legal battle of Silicon Valley titans after a San Jose appeals court ruled YouTube can’t count on a controversial communications law to shield itself from responsibility for a scam that used the Apple’s co-founders’ likeness.

° About 80% of folks who move from a PC or Chromebook to a Mac already own an iPhone, iPad, or both.

° Apple has landed 13 BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Television Award nominations across four programs, including “Slow Horses,” “Silo,” “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” and “The Enfield Poltergeist.”

° Apple placed second on the Wall Street Journal’s list of the “Management Top 250” companies.

° Apple’s brand value has surged by 74% to US$517 billion, reclaiming the title of the most valuable brand globally and in the U.S.

° Apple’s share of the personal computer market in India plummeted 49.8% from the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2023, according to new data from Canalys.

° I’m still hoping that Apple will release a “Studio Display Pro” with ProMotion support this year.

° The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple — and the tech giant has responded.

° Apple has released iOS 17.4.1, iPadOS 17.4.1, and visionOS 1.1.1 for, respectively, the iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related