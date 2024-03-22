Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast for Season 3 of its science-fiction series, “Foundation,” adding Emmy winner Cherry Jones (“Succession”), Pilou Asbæk (“Game of Thrones”), Synnøve Karlsen (“Last Night in Soho”), Cody Fern (“American Horror Story”), Brandon P. Bell (“Dear White People”), Tómas Lemarquis (“Blade Runner 2024”), Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing (“Really Love”) and Leo Bill (Becoming Elizabeth), reports Deadline.

They’ll join returning stars Lee Pace and Jared Harris as series regulars. They join two previously announced new additions: “CODA” Oscar winner Troy Kotsur and Alexander Siddig.

Hailing from storyteller David S. Goyer, produced by Skydance Television, the third season of “Foundation” will expand the television adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories.

Since its global debut on Apple TV+, “Foundation” has been broadly celebrated as “visually stunning,” “breathtaking,” a “must-see TV event” and “one of TV’s most expansive sci-fi epics.” The series continues to receive global praise and season two holds a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. The complete first and second seasons of “Foundation” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

The series also stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.

The “Foundation: The Official Podcast,” is available now on Apple Podcasts. The companion podcast to the drama series is hosted by Jason Concepcion and Goyer, and produced by Pineapple Street Studios with Max Linsky, Jenna Weiss-Berman and Bari Finkel serving as executive producers.

