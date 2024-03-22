Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9to5Mac: As part of its response to the United States DOJ lawsuit, Apple confirmed that it at one point considered creating an Apple Watch for Android.

° From The Mac Observer: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally available and ready to download on both iOS and Android devices.

° From MacRumors: Apple has posted identical job listings related to the Vision Pro in Australia, China, and Japan, as international availability of the headset looms.

° From Global News: A former United Parcel Service worker is facing charges after allegedly stealing and reselling $1.3 million in Apple products from a Winnipeg warehouse.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has shared a new iPhone 15 ad called “Nice Try!”

° From 9to5Google: Google has confirmed that YouTube TV is now rolling out support for Multiview on the iPhone and iPad, but the feature won’t arrive on Android for a while.

° From MacVoices Live!: Car companies are capturing your driving data and selling it to insurance companies…and who knows who else. David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Mark Fuccio, Chuck Joiner, Marty Jencius, Ben Roethig, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, Web Bixby, and Brittany Smith discuss yet another invisible way that data about you is being monetized and sold, potentially at your expense.

