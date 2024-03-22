MacPaw has released a redesigned version of ClearVPN that the company says “delivers an intuitive, one-tap experience for secure online journeys.”

The updated ClearVPN allows users across iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows devices to easily connect to servers in nearly 50 countries, enabling private browsing, seamless streaming of global content libraries, and safe usage of public Wi-Fi hotspots, according to Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and founder of MacPaw. “

“ClearVPN’s updated interface maintains the one-button simplicity that users have enjoyed in MacPaw’s other products like CleanMyMac and CleanMyPhone,” he adds. “With a single tap, users can power up their online presence and access the best available server for their needs. The new iOS widgets provide instant VPN connection, while Siri Shortcuts integration allows automating ClearVPN for scenarios like enabling it when joining public Wi-Fi networks. The release also introduces ClearWeb, a new ad-blocking extension for Chrome that enhances secure web browsing.”

Supported languages are English, Ukrainian, Spanish, French, and German. ClearVPN is available for US$9.99/month or $44.99/year with a free 3-day trial available in the U.S. ClearVPN remains free for all Ukrainians regardless of their geographic location via Diia login. The subscription allows the use of ClearVPN on up to six devices.

