The law firm of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC has announced that it’s investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Apple stock.

The focus of the investigation is whether Apple issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information relevant to investors. On March 21, 2024, Investor’s Business Daily published a report titled “Apple Stock Drops As Justice Department Sues iPhone Maker.” According to the report, “

The lawsuit alleges that Apple’s conduct makes it harder for Americans to switch smartphones, undermines innovation for apps, and imposes extraordinary costs on developers, businesses and consumers. Investors who purchased Apple securities can get more info at bgandg.com/AAPL.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related