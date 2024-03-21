Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9to5Mac: Epic will take 12% cut of Epic Games Store sales when it launches on the iPhone this year.

° From Apple Support: Apple has added a new “Documentation” page to its website covering manuals, specs, and downloads.

° From AppleInsider: An analyst note suggests licensing Gemini from Google while developing proprietary private local models could give Apple an advantage in the AI race.

° From China Daily: Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with China Daily in Shanghai on Wednesday that “There’s no supply chain in the world that’s more critical to us than China.”

° From Reuters: European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday warned Apple and Meta Platforms on their new fees for their services, saying that this may hinder users from enjoying the benefits of the Digital Markets Act which aims to give them more choices.

° From Macworld: Office 2024 for Mac is coming and you won’t need a subscription to get it.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Live! panel of David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Mark Fuccio, Chuck Joiner, Marty Jencius, Ben Roethig, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, and Web Bixby take a look at a real-world test case of AI chatbot use in an American primary contest.

