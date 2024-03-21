Apple’s share of the personal computer market in India plummeted 49.8% from the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2023, according to new data from Canalys.

Which is unfortunate, as the research group reports that the Indian PC market (including desktops, notebooks and tablets) grew 4% year-on-year in Q4 2023, with 4.3 million units shipped. This growth was primarily driven by a 27% increase in desktop shipments, which reached 884,000 units.

Canalys says that notebooks grew more modestly, by 3% to 2.3 million units, while tablet shipments suffered a 9% decline, with 1.1 million units shipped. Despite this quarterly growth, PC shipments fell by 11% overall in 2023.

However, Canalys anticipates a strong rebound in 2024, with all three categories expected to see robust growth. The research group says that tablets are predicted to be the main driver of this growth, with an impressive 24% year-on-year increase — which could be good news for the iPad.

Apple is now the fourth largest PC maker in India with 6.7% market share. Ahead of it are HP (24.9% market share), Lenovo (17% market share), Acer (14.3% market share), and Dell (10.3% market share).

