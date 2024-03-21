Those pricey Apple Vision Pros are relatively fragile. However, future iterations could be more durable as evidenced by an Apple patent filing (US 20240094549 A1) for “Electronic Devices With Drop Protection.”

About the patent filing

The patent filing relates generally to electronic devices, and, more particularly, to electronic devices such as the Vision Pro. In the patent filing, Apple notes that electronic devices such as the spatial computer have components such as displays and other optical components that can be damaged “due to drop events and other undesired high-stress events.”

Apple wants to make future Vision Pros more durable. How? When appropriate conditions are detected such as upon power-down or upon detection of a drop event using a sensor such as an accelerometer, the device may be placed into a “safe” mode.

During the safe mode, the optical assemblies may be moved to predetermined impact-safe positions, brakes such as optical assembly guide rail brakes may be adjusted, cushioning springs may be deployed, clutches may be adjusted, and/or other safety mechanisms may be activated to help protect the optical assemblies and other drop-sensitive components from damage.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “A head-mounted device may include optical assemblies for presenting images to a user. Actuators may be used to adjust the spacing between the optical assemblies to accommodate different interpupillary distances. Upon detection of a power-down event or drop event, the device may be placed into an impact-safe mode.

“During the safe mode, the optical assemblies may be moved to predetermined impact-safe positions, brakes such as optical guide rail brakes may be adjusted, cushioning springs may be deployed, clutches may be adjusted, and/or other safety mechanisms may be activated to help protect the optical assemblies or other sensitive components from damage.”

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related