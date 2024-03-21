A newly filed Apple patent (number US 20240094765 A1) blandly named “Electronic Device” shows that the tech giant is considering a Mac laptop made mostly of glass.

About the patent filing

According to the patent filing, a laptop may include a base portion including a keyboard, and a display portion flexibly coupled to the base portion. The display portion may include a housing component formed of metal and defining a set of side surfaces, a front cover assembly coupled to the housing component and including a first glass member defining at least a portion of a front exterior surface of the display portion. It could also sport a display coupled to the first glass member, and a rear cover assembly coupled to the housing component and including a second glass member defining at least a portion of a rear exterior surface of the display portion.

Summary of the patent filing

