Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9to5Mac: A new Product Security Verified (PSV) label will in future be used to identify smart home devices which meet new industry standards designed to protect against hacking and data breaches.

° From Macworld: Tests show how the M3 MacBook Air’s best feature can hinder performance.

° From AppleInsider: The entry 128GB storage tier for iPhone 15 hasn’t stopped Apple from claiming its latest models have “lots of storage for lots of photos.”

° From MacRumors: Apple appears to be gearing up to sell refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 models on its online store in the U.S. for the first time.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Mark Fuccio, Chuck Joiner, Marty Jencius, Ben Roethig, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, and Web Bixby discuss the social media controversy over Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s edited photo.

