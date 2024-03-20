Logitech International has introduced the US$999 Mevo Core, the next generation live streaming camera in the Mevo ecosystem.

Mevo Core is a 4K camera, built for live streaming and content creation, that can be fully controlled from a smartphone or tablet. Featuring a compact, sleek design with versatile mounting options, Mevo Core’s interchangeable lens design gives streamers the freedom to accomplish high-quality results every time, says Otto Cedeno, head of Mevo.

With Mevo Core, streamers get a professional 4k camera that plugs natively into a mobile production studio, the Mevo Multicam App, that they can take anywhere, he adds. The Mevo Multicam app is a free download available on the Apple App Store and in Google Play. With Mevo Multicam, content creators can connect and control several Mevo Core cameras at one time.

With Mevo Core’ 6-hour battery life and the power of built-in Wi-Fi 6E support, multiple Mevo Core devices can be connected at once and placed nearly anywhere. Designed with a Micro Four Thirds sensor, Mevo Core enables video capturing in 4K30p quality, and high-definition 1080p30 live streams.

Creators can select a lens and adjust key professional features like aperture and focus. The built-in 3-mic array, enhanced with spatial audio processing and noise cancellation, allows the camera to detect and eliminate unwanted background noise. And content can be streamed directly to YouTube or Twitch—all with the power of Mevo Multicam.

For more advanced scenarios, creators can now connect to additional workflows via the camera’s HDMI output and built-in NDI and SRT integration for an efficient video connectivity experience. Mevo Core can also be used as a wireless or wired HD webcam that is compatible with any computer running macOS or Windows.

