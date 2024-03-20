Announced at CES 2024 earlier this year, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro Magnetic 3-in-1 Stand is now shipping.

The new 3-in-1 stand delivers up to 15W of fast wireless charging to iPhone 13 or newer with Qi2, fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7 and later, and optimal charging for wireless earbuds – all at the same time. It is available to order now for US$149.99 on belkin.com and coming soon to major retailers.

The BoostCharge Pro Magnetic 3-in-1 Stand joins the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Magnetic Pad and BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Stand in Belkin’s growing Qi2 portfolio catering to the early adopters who want the latest tech. To see the full collection, visit: https://www.belkin.com/products/wireless-chargers/qi2-wireless-chargers/.

