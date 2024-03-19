According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Australia’s smartphone market declined by 6.0% year-on-year (YoY) in 4Q23, shipping 2.1 million units.

Shipments increased by 14.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to seasonally higher sales in the holiday quarter. The momentum was relatively stronger in the earlier part of the quarter with the new models from Apple and Google, and in November with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but more muted in December, as the cost of living pressures continued to weigh down on consumer spending, according to IDC.

Apple continued to lead the market with its iPhone 15 series accounting for a majority of its shipments. Samsung’s share dropped slightly YoY, as it launched the Galaxy S23 FE after a gap year in the mid-range segment and Galaxy A05s in the low-end segment.

Google rose to the third spot, tied with OPPO, continuing the momentum with its Pixel 8 series. Lenovo (Motorola) had an impressive growth doubling its share YoY to 3% with its mid-range G series models, resulting in a tie with HMD (Nokia) for the fourth spot.

The iPhone now has 52.6% of Australia’s smartphone market. This compares to 49.4% in 2022.

