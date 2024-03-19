Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the new season of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.”

All 13 episodes of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” season two will premiere globally on Friday, March 29, 2024 on Apple TV+, joining season one of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” the “Night of the Lights” holiday special, the original 1980s “Fraggle Rock” series, and recently-added bonus specials “Down at Fraggle Rock,” “Doozer Music” and “Fraggle Songs,” all of which are now streaming.

Here’s how “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is described: Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt, appearing alongside new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by special guest stars, including Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Tony and Grammy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, Grammy nominee Adam Lambert and K-pop group aespa — are back with more epic, fun and zany adventures, this time with big changes affecting the Rock. The Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand-new songs, all while dancing their cares away … down at Fraggle Rock.

