Nvidia says that it’s bringing its Omniverse enterprise technology to the Apple Vision Pro, reports Yahoo!Finance.

The graphics chip giant announced the news during its annual GTC conference in San Jose on Monday. The idea is to let developers use Nvidia’s Omniverse tools in an AR/VR setting via the Vision Pro.

NVIDIA Omniverse is a platform of application programming interfaces, software developer kits, and services that enable developers to easily integrate Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) and RTX rendering technologies into existing software tools and simulation workflows for building AI systems.

During GTC, Nvidia showed how a designer could use a car configuration tool via the Vision Pro to manipulate different aspects of a vehicle and then virtually step into it.

“Apple Vision Pro is the first untethered device which allows for enterprise customers to realize their work without compromise,” Rev Lebaredian, Nvidia vice president of simulation, said in a statement. “We look forward to our customers having access to these amazing tools.”

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related