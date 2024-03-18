Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From KRON4: A federal jury has convicted a former Apple employee for threatening to injure FBI agents after a short trial.

° From AppleInsider: The paused courtroom fight between Apple and Epic Games in Australia is set to resume, but with a similar lawsuit against Google being incorporated into the same trial.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple may have decided that 2026 is the right year to launch a folding iPhone.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s relocated store at the Square One shopping mall in Mississauga, Ontario will hold its grand opening on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. local time, according to updated wording on the store’s construction facade, shared with us by Apollo Zhao

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Bthe MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Eric Bolden, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, and Web Bixby consider the fines the fines the EU is imposing on Apple, and why the amount seems a little out of bounds.

