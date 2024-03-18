Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and “Argylle’ make the latest Reelgood list of the most-watched streaming TV shows and movies. Reelgood Streaming Charts monitor 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming network in the U.S.

Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows This Week (March 7-13)

Top 10 Most-Watched Movies This Week (March 7-13)

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related