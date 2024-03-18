Apple has previewed Apple Jing’an, located near Jing’an Temple and Jing’an Park in Shanghai. It will open March 21.

The store is encircled by an exterior plaza that gives the community a gathering place for special events, as well as providing ashopping destination where customers can discover and buy Apple’s unparalleled lineup of products and services.

The city’s Jing’an District is a compact downtown area of immense color, vitality, and interest. Due to its deep historical roots, mixing native tradition with urban modernity, Jing’an locals are often inclined to think of their neighborhood as ‘the authentic Shanghai’.

“We’re thrilled to open Apple Jing’an — a store that seamlessly blends the traditional with the modern and perfectly complements this historic neighborhood in Shanghai,” says Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “From our phenomenal iPhone lineup to the new 13- and 15- inch MacBook Air, Apple Jing’an brings all of our products and services together with an amazing team to create a truly magical shopping experience for our customers.”

Apple currently has more than 520 stores in 26 counties. About half are located in the U.S.

