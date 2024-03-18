One in five of the top 100 out-of-home (OOH) spenders were technology or direct-to-consumer brands including, ranked in order of spend: Airbnb, Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Comcast, DoorDash, Expedia, FanDuel, Google, Hulu, Live Nation, Max, Netflix, Nintendo, Peacock TV, Samsung, T-Mobile, Uber, Verizon, and Vrbo.

OOH advertising is marketing in a public space. It’s advertising that takes place in a public space, that you would see when you step out of your home on your way to work or dinner with friends. This can be advertising on a billboard, on a bus, or just a poster outside.

OOH advertising revenue increased 2.1% in 2023 compared to the previous year, accounting for $8.7 billion in total spend, based on figures released today by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), a trade group representing the entire OOH advertising industry.

Digital OOH (DOOH) represented 33% of total OOH spend and grew almost 10% in 2023. While DOOH was a key driver for the year, OOH experienced growth across the Billboard, Transit and Place-Based categories, with OOH Transit making the most significant gains for the year at a 7.3% increase, according to OAAA.

“There is no doubt the OOH space is seeing collective growth and progress,” says Anna Bager, president and CEO, OAAA. “Increased focus on innovation and unbridled creativity continues to drive impressive growth across our industry and we don’t see that slowing in 2024 and beyond. These numbers also speak to the power of OOH to engage communities with local services being the top product spend. But as OOH knows no bounds, that reach extends beyond hyper local to regional, national and even global.”

