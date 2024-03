Earlier today it was announced that Walmart is selling the MacBook Air with a M1 chip for US$699. Now Best Buy is selling the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $649.99.

It’s a silver model with 8GB of memory, a 7-core CPU, and a 256GB hard drive. Apple discontinued the M1 MacBook Air on March 4; the laptop first came out in 2020.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today