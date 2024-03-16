As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has launched a new way for people to browse the App Store for Apple Vision Pro. The App Store for visionOS is now available on the web, including curated collections, stories, and more. 9to5 points out that Apple highlights some new additions to the App Store for Apple Vision Pro:

Callsheet: Lookup info about the case and crew in TV shows and films.

Television: Watch YouTube, home videos, and more using your ideal display.

AmazeVR: Stream immersive performances by T-Pain, Zara Larsson, and more.

Windora: Set your panoramas as a lifelike virtual window in your space.

Perspectives: Focus on what matters with this spatial task manager.

Television by Sandwich: Watch YouTube and anything from your media library on any TV from an ever-growing collection.

