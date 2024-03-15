The Omni Group group launches its OmniFocus 4.1 update, placed OmniFocus 4.2 into TestFlight and issued an update on testing progress for OmniFocus for the Web.

In particular, OmniFocus 4.1 is now native on visionOS for Apple Vision Pro, sporting an updated design that leverages spatial computing’s additional capabilities—such as badge counts that truly float *over* the Perspectives Bar in three-dimensional space, Inspector and commonly used buttons outside the application window, and new “Look, Tap, and Approve!” Install Links for Omni Automation plug-ins.

To learn more, go to https://www.omnigroup.com/blog/omnifocus-4-new-dimensions.

