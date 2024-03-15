Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From The South China Morning Post: Apple’s Vision Pro headset likely to face trademark issues in China as Huawei has already registered the name.

° From The Mac Observer: Apple is working on support for more keyboard languages in visionOS, suggesting Vision Pro will come to more countries soon.

° From 9to5Mac: You won’t need an MLS Season Pass subscription to watch soccer this weekend. Apple has announced that all matches on March 16 and March 17 will be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app.

° From MacRumors:The new Apple Sports app for the iPhone has received its first update with optimizations for the MLB and NCAA’s March Madness.

° From MacVoices Live!: A new M3 MacBook Air has debuted, so the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Eric Bolden, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Web Bixby, and Mark Fuccio discuss its capabilities.

