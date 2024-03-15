Amanda Peet (“Dirty John)” is set as a lead opposite Jon Hamm in “Your Friends and Neighbors,” Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series from Warrior creator Jonathan Tropper and Apple Studios, reports Deadline. Her role is being kept under wraps.

Craig Gillespie (“Physical”) is set to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Here’s how “Your Friends and Neighbors” is described: Hamm stars as Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tony upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family’s lifestyle afloat. These petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related