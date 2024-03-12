Apple’s existing research center in Shanghai will be expanded to support all of its product lines, according to the South China Morning Post.

The planned new lab in southern tech hub Shenzhen is expected to strengthen its collaboration with local suppliers, the article adds. It’s expected to boost Apple’s testing and research capabilities for its major products including the iPhone, iPad and Vision Pro.

The SCMP says the new facility will also serve to strengthen the firm’s collaboration with local suppliers, while providing support to all its employees in the region. The mainland forms part of Apple’s Greater China region, which also covers Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.

Apple’s vice-president and managing director of Greater China, Isabel Ge Mahe, told China Daily that company is “proud” to cultivate deeper ties in China and expand its facilities in the country.

“We have already invested 1 billion yuan (US$139.2 million) into [the existing] applied research lab in China,” she said.

