As noted by MacRumors, Apple has announced that it will be opening a new retail store at the Square One shopping mall in the Canadian city of Mississauga, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto.

It will be located at 100 City Centra Drive. No opening date has been announced. Apple’s current store in the mall will be permanently closed.

Square One is the largest shopping centre in Ontario and the second largest shopping centre in Canada, after the West Edmonton Mall. It has over 2,200,000 square feet of retail space, with more than 360 stores and services.

Apple has 528 retail stores globally with 273 of them in the U.S. The state and territory with the most number of Apple locations in the U.S. is California, with 54 stores, which is about 20% of all Apple stores in the U.S.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related