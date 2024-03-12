There have been rumors that Apple plans an ad-supported tier for Apple TV+, and Business Insider (a subscription is required to read the article) says the company its speeding up those plans.

As previously reported, Apple has nabbed a key ad exec from NBCUniversal as it quietly makes a string of TV ad hires in the latest sign of its ambitions to build an Apple TV+ ads business. The company has also hired a handful of other people with TV ad experience to work on video ads, including:

° Jason Brum, who joined the video ad sales team in June after several roles at programmatic TV company Xandr, as well as DirecTV, NBCUniversal, and others.

° Chandler Taylor, who joined in September as a video ads account manager, from Peacock, per his LinkedIn.

° Jacqueline Bleazey, who joined video advertising sales in October, from senior director of sponsorships and ad sales at FanDuel and ad agency roles before that, according to her LinkedIn.

Apple increased its TV+ subscription prices in October to US$9.99 a month from $6.99 a month, while the annual subscription price increased from $69 per year to $99 per year. With other streaming services adding ad-supported tiers, Apple likely wants to make its pricing more competitive via lower costs supported by ads.

Ad-supported streaming tiers from Netflix, Disney and others have collectively surpassed 100 million users in the United States and could generate over $10 billion in revenue domestically by 2027, according to 2023 research from the London-based firm Ampere Analysis.

