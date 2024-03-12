Apple has officially announced the ability for developers in the European Union to download apps directly from websites.

In January, the tech giant (reluctantly) announced changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store impacting developers’ apps in the European Union (EU) to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The changes include more than 600 new application programming interfaces (APIs), expanded app analytics, functionality for alternative browser engines, and options for processing app payments and distributing iOS apps. Across every change, Apple is introducing new safeguards that reduce — but don’t eliminate — new risks the DMA poses to EU users. With these steps, Apple will continue to deliver the best, most secure experience possible for EU users.

Apple says the new options for processing payments and downloading apps on iOS open new avenues for malware, fraud and scams, illicit and harmful content, and other privacy and security threats. That’s why the company is introducing protections — including Notarization for iOS apps, an authorization for marketplace developers, and disclosures on alternative payments — to reduce risks and deliver the best, most secure experience possible for users in the EU. Even with these safeguards in place, many risks remain, according to the tech giant.

Today’s announcement from Apple covers, among other things:

° More options for apps distributed in the EU;

° New App Store, iOS, and CloudKite data analytics are now available;

° There are updates to app distribution procedures in the EU;

° The latest operating system release candidates are now available.

° Updated app review guidelines are now available.

