According to new data from Reelgood’s streaming guide, Dune: Part One is at No. 1 most-streamed movie on ANY streaming service this week, five days after its sequel Dune: Part Two was released in theaters. Dune: Part One debuted simultaneously in theaters and on streaming while Dune: Part Two will be released on MAX in Spring 2024.f

The popular series Shogun was at No. 1 overall movies and TV shows with a 97% positive Reelgood rating, followed closely by Dune at No. 2 and Best Picture nominee Oppenheimer at No. 3.

Past Lives is at No. 4 with a Reelgood score of 81 and a positive Reelgood rating of 94%. Spaceman was next on the chart thanks to a streaming debut on Netflix one week after its theatrical release, taking No. 5 overall and No. 4 in the movies Top 10 chart.

Napoleon saw a bump on Apple TV+, taking spot No. 7 with a Reelgood Score of 76, and was followed by Resident Alien and Constellation. The Holdovers has the last spot on the Top 10 Most-Watched Overall (Movies and TV).

Top 10 Most-Watched This Week

(Feb. 29 – March 6)

Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows This Week

(Feb. 29 – March 6)

Top 10 Most-Watched Movies This Week

(Feb. 29 – March 6)

