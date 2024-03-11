As noted by Patently Apple, Apple has filed for a patent (number 20240081009) for “Low Profile Computer Support” that hints at an iMac that could be disassembled for transport and, when assembled, could sport a tiltable screen.

The display could be tilted almost flat for drawing purposes. And this also hints at an iMac with Apple Pencil support if not full touchscreen support.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing, Apple notes that over the past several decades, computing devices have drastically advanced in their power and efficiency. Computer parts have also been miniaturized, and their housings and stands have likewise progressively become thinner, lighter, and more portable. Today’s desktop computers are made smaller, thinner, and lighter than ever before.

However, Apple notes that, in some ways, the reduced the size of a computing device negatively impacts its portability. Device makers reduce thickness of their devices while also increasing display sizes.

Apple says that over time, this has produced sleeker and thinner devices with large displays, but the pursuit of thinness, coupled with large displays, has led to products that can be overly difficult to move and inefficient to package and transport.

Additionally, stands and supports for the computing devices often inefficiently take up weight and space as compared to the highly optimized remainder of the computing device with which they are used. Apple says there’s a need for improvements to computing device stands, supports, and related components.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “Low-profile computer supports include features to reduce the thickness and improve the portability or storage capability of a computer system while it is disassembled, packaged, shipped, or moved. Some computer systems have a computing device and a dock device that can be stored and moved separately or that can store or support accessories associated with the computer system.

“Some computer systems have a movable stand configured to transition between a collapsed state and a deployed or standing state. Some stands include handles or grips for moving the computer systems while collapsed. Other computer systems include handles or grips to provide areas to more easily carry the computer systems. The handles or grips can have features such as a flexible material to hide or mask their appearance on the computer system.”

