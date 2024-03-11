Apple plans to use the power of artificial intelligence to buy and place ads in its App Store, similar to how Google’s Performance Max and Meta’s Advantage+ platforms work, according to Business Insider (as noted by AppleInsider).

The tech giant purportedly told advertisers that it’s conducting tests to see if it can improve the performance of its Apple Search Ads. A source told Business Insider (a subscription is required to read the article) that they expect the company to introduce the product in the coming months.

Search Ads is an App Store ad program designed to simplify the advertising process to eliminate keywords and bids. The company’s intelligent automation creates the ad and matches it to interested users. There have been previous rumors that Apple wants to serve up even more ads.

For example, back in August 2022, Apple’s sent this statement to developers: “Apple Search Ads provides opportunities for developers of all sizes to grow their business. Like our other advertising offerings, these new ad placements are built upon the same foundation—they will only contain content from apps’ approved App Store product pages, and will adhere to the same rigorous privacy standards.”

