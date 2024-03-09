Apple has nabbed a key ad exec from NBCUniversal as it quietly makes a string of TV ad hires in the latest sign of its ambitions to build an Apple TV+ ads business, reports Business Insider.

The article adds that Apple has been making a string of advertising hires, more signs of its ambitions to grow its TV ad business. Business Insider says the latest hire is Joseph Cady, a 14-year NBCUniversal ad exec whose most recent title was executive vice president of advanced advertising and partnerships, putting him in charge of data-driven and targeted TV advertising. The article adds Apple has also hired a handful of other people with TV ad experience to work on video ads, including:

° Jason Brum, who joined the video ad sales team in June after several roles at programmatic TV company Xandr, as well as DirecTV, NBCUniversal, and others.

° Chandler Taylor, who joined in September as a video ads account manager, from Peacock, per his LinkedIn.

° Jacqueline Bleazey, who joined video advertising sales in October, from senior director of sponsorships and ad sales at FanDuel and ad agency roles before that, according to her LinkedIn.

