Apple has announced the upcoming opening of its eighth retail store in central Shanghai, China: Apple Jing’an.

It will be located at 1699 Nanjing West Read, Jing-an District, Shanghai. Apple has also made a special wallpaper for Apple devices available to download on its China website.

The city’s Jing’an District is a compact downtown area of immense color, vitality, and interest. Due to its deep historical roots, mixing native tradition with urban modernity, Jing’an locals are often inclined to think of their neighborhood as ‘the authentic Shanghai’.

Apple currently has more than 520 stores in 26 counties. About half are located in the U.S.

