Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced that “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader, will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers on Fridays throughout the 2024 regular season.

Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups over 26 weeks with no local broadcast restrictions. “Friday Night Baseball” will begin on opening weekend of the 2024 season — Friday, March 29 — with some of the game’s biggest stars taking center stage. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) with Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and the new-look New York Yankees lineup taking on the Houston Astros. And beginning at 9:30 p.m. (Eastern), Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals.

“Friday Night Baseball” welcomes back the group of broadcast talent from last season to the announcer booths, including Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter). Ted Barrett, Brian Gorman, and Dale Scott — all former MLB umpires — will break down rules and calls each week. Game assignments for announcers will be shared on a weekly basis.

Lauren Gardner also returns to host live pre- and postgame coverage, along with former MLB player and analyst Xavier Scruggs, and baseball journalist Russell Dorsey. On March 29, the “Friday Night Baseball” pregame show previewing the Cardinals vs. Dodgers and Yankees vs. Astros games will be hosted live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, featuring exclusive player interviews and more. Pregame coverage will be hosted live from various games throughout the season.

“Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team. Each game will feature live-action shots, and offer immersive sound in 5.1 with Spatial Audio enabled.

“Friday Night Baseball” will again utilize drone cameras for aerial stadium shots, as well as player mics and field-level mics to immerse fans in the gameplay and stadium atmosphere. Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to listen to the audio of the home and away teams’ local radio broadcasts during “Friday Night Baseball” games.1

Apple and MLB also announced the “Friday Night Baseball” game schedule for the first half of the season, through June 28.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related