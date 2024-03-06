Apple has opened its first Developer Center in Singapore, located in Singapore’s one-north district, a hub home to numerous startups and leading technology firms.

The new facility joins Developer Center locations in Cupertino, Bengaluru, and Shanghai. Designed for teams of all sizes and at all stages of app development, Apple Developer Centers are the home bases for in-person sessions, labs, workshops, and consultations around the world, according to Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

The Apple Developer Center Singapore will offer a range of activities for developers to hone their skills and transform the design, quality, and performance of their apps across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS. Prescott says Apple supports developers with best-in-class tools to build, test, market, and distribute their apps to more than 2 billion Apple devices globally. These tools include over 250,000 software development building blocks known as APIs andsoftware development kits (SDKs) harnessing the power of machine learning, augmented reality, and other cutting-edge technologies to help developers add new functionality to their apps quickly and easily.

She adds that the Apple Developer Center Singapore will enable developers to foster connections and collaborate with their peers from around the region by providing opportunities for in-person connection and learning with direct access to Apple experts. To browse the full schedule of sessions, labs, workshops, and one-on-one consultations across a wide variety of categories, visit developer.apple.com/events/developer-centers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related