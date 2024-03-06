Future Apple devices such as Apple Watches could provide haptic feedback based on what type of content is being displayed. Apple has been granted a patent (number US 11921926 B2) for “Content-based Tactile Outputs.”

The patent relates generally to computer user interfaces, and more specifically to techniques for managing content-based tactile outputs. In the patent Apple notes that, currently, there’s a need for electronic devices that provide sensory feedback (e.g., tactile and/or audio outputs) based on the type of content being displayed and navigated on the display to enhance the user experience, enhance user efficiency, and convenience in utilizing the device.

However, the tech giant says that some techniques for managing content-based tactile outputs using electronic devices are “generally cumbersome and inefficient.” For example, some existing techniques use a complex and time-consuming user interface, which may include multiple key presses or keystrokes. Apple wants to provide electronic devices with faster, more efficient methods and interfaces for managing content-based tactile outputs.

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “The present disclosure generally relates to content-based tactile outputs. In some embodiments, user interfaces associated with content-based tactile outputs are described. In some embodiments, user interfaces associated with end-of-content tactile outputs are described. In some embodiments, user interfaces associated with moving a user interface in response to different types of input are described. In some embodiments, user interfaces associated with adjustable item-based tactile outputs are described. In some embodiments, user interfaces associated with input velocity-based tactile outputs are described.”

