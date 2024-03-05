Apple smartphone sales in China fell 24% during the first six weeks of 2024, but rose 3.4% year-over-year (YoY) in Japan.

According to a new report from IDC, mobile phone shipments in Japan totaled 8.3 million units, decreasing by 3.5% YoY. In smartphones, iPhone shipments increased by 3.4% YoY, while Android-based devices decreased by 8.7% YoY.

For fiscal year 2023 mobile phone shipments in Japan decreased by 11.6% YoY, totaling 30.3 million units. In smartphones, iPhone shipments decreased by 6.1% YoY and Android-based devices decreased by 16.3% YoY.

IDC says Apple continued to lead the smartphone market with strong demand for its iPhone 15 series. Its market share for fiscal year 2023 was 51.9% compared to 49% for fiscal year 2022.

