Online marketplace StockX has launched an immersive shopping app for the Apple Vision Pro.

The experience features an immersive sneaker showcase with 3D models of top releases, a rich product browse and discovery experience, live and actionable market data, and a “’Shop the look’”feature that allows users to browse user-generated content from customers around the world in a stunning 4K display, according to Greg Schwartz, StockX president and chief operating officer.

The app was designed entirely in-house by a small group of StockX’s product designers and engineers. Schwartz says that, in addition to all the standard benefits StockX customers enjoy when shopping on the platform — including 360-degree photography, seamless shopping, and expert-verified products — it introduces features designed to take full advantage of Apple Vision Pro’s spatial computing capabilities, including:

Immersive sneaker showcase: Bring your shopping to life with 3D models of top sneaker releases that appear on shelves in your home environment. Interact with products in a hyper-realistic manner, examining the craftsmanship and detail of each item as if it were right in front of you.

Bring your shopping to life with 3D models of top sneaker releases that appear on shelves in your home environment. Interact with products in a hyper-realistic manner, examining the craftsmanship and detail of each item as if it were right in front of you. Rich product discovery: Browse StockX’s full product catalog with eye tracking and hand gestures, and view your favorite products in stunning detail. Finding your favorite brands in one virtual space has never been easier or more exciting.

Browse StockX’s full product catalog with eye tracking and hand gestures, and view your favorite products in stunning detail. Finding your favorite brands in one virtual space has never been easier or more exciting. Interactive market data: Engage with live, rich market data like never before. Interact with visual graphs and detailed sales information for real-time insights, allowing you to make informed buying decisions.

Engage with live, rich market data like never before. Interact with visual graphs and detailed sales information for real-time insights, allowing you to make informed buying decisions. Shoppable outfits in 4K : Get inspired and shop incredible, high-resolution user-uploaded outfits.

: Get inspired and shop incredible, high-resolution user-uploaded outfits. Seamless buying: Navigate the resale market with ease, making transactions in just a few intuitive gestures.

To download the StockX app, visit the visionOS App Store on your Apple Vision Pro here. If you don’t have an Apple Vision Pro, you can download StockX’s mobile app, available all on devices, here.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related