° From 9to5Mac: Apple has confirmed that a software update for the 14-inch MacBook Pro will gain the ability to drive two external displays with the lid closed. The feature will work identically to how it works with the new M3 MacBook Air.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has updated its Apple Watch and iPhone case roundup, offering new and bright springtime colors for both.

° From MacRumors: Apple today increased the trade-in values for some Macs, with the update coming alongside the launch of new 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air models.

° From The Mac Observer: Canon executive explains that the Apple Vision Pro requires at least 100 MP with 60 frames per second.

° From iMore: A potential UK Apple Card launch has rival banks calling for scrutiny over iPhone maker’s spending data harvesting.

° From Cult of Mac: An alleged iPhone SE 4 renders show an iPhone 14-like design.

° From MacVoices Live!: Leafi Marketing Specialist Michelle Blaho-Mel discusses their new devices to give your blinds remote control. helps us understand how they work, some of the capabilities provided by their compatibility with Alexa and Google Home, and more.

