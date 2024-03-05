mobivention has launched its mobivention App Marketplace for iOS app developers and enterprise customers in the European Union.

This move follows the latest requirements of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The EU’s DMA regulates criteria for gatekeepers, large digital platforms that offer so-called core platform services, such as online search engines, app stores and messenger services. The Apple App Store has been defined as a gatekeeper and Apple must comply with the regulations of the DMA from 7 March 2024 and thus allow alternative app marketplaces for iOS apps in the European Union (EU), among other things.

The mobivention App marketplace will be available as an alternative app marketplace as soon as the regulation comes into force on March 7. The aim is to offer corporate customers and other app developers an alternative platform for the simple and secure distribution of B2B and B2C iOS apps, explains Dr Hubert Weid, managing director of mobivention.

The mobivention App marketplace is primarily aimed at business customers who are looking for an alternative solution for distributing their apps. Various alternatives to app distribution are currently available, but these have more or less numerous limitations and do not allow all the required business models to be mapped, Weid says.

When using the mobivention App marketplace, it is irrelevant whether the corporate customers have developed the apps themselves or had them developed by a service provider, he adds. Another target group is larger corporations that want to offer their own app marketplace for their apps. mobivention provides them with its solution as a white label solution with the option of customizing it to their individual needs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related