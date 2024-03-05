Cameron Diaz in talks to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Apple Original Films’ “Outcome” from Jonah Hill, reports Deadline.

Co-written by Hill and Ezra Woods, “Outcome” follows Reef (Reeves), a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip. An Apple Studios production, the film will be produced by Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Hill under their Strong Baby banner.

Deadline notes that the film marks the latest collaboration for Hill and Apple Original Films; they are also developing a Grateful Dead biopic with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, to be directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. Hill is starring and producing under Strong Baby with Dines and Goodwin.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related