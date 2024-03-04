“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” was named Best Edited Documentary (Theatrical) at the 2024 American Cinema Editors’ ACE Eddie Awards, which took place on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

The awards honor the best editing in film, television, and documentaries. You can find the complete list of winners here. “Still” A Michael J. Fox Story” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related