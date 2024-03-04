Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: Apple’s Beats brand has launched a significant new sale on several models of headphones and earphones, with the sale pricing available to both Apple and third-party retailers.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has to comply with the EU’s new law about rival App Stores, but it’s protesting all the way and is now showing emails from users who fear the changes.

° From iMore: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has a worldwide release date, and it’s closer than you may think.

° From lohud: Police are looking for three men who brazenly stole tech products from the Apple store in Nanuet, N.Y., as customers and workers watched.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, this MacVoices Live! session wraps up as Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Eric Bolden, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, and Mark Fuccio touch on Joe Rogan’s new deal with Spotify that is surprisingly non-exclusive, Bluesky’s latest move to improve the use of their social network, and the New York Times lawsuit against OpenAI over large language model training and copyright.

